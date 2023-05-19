When it comes to summer style, is there anything more iconic, more universal than a good pair of denim shorts? We'd argue not — but if you need further convincing, you've come to the right place. As with most things in life, quality over quantity is a good rule of thumb; and while yes, you could very easily cop an inexpensive pair of jorts at myriad big-box stores, there's a lot to be said for investing in core wardrobe pieces that are built to last — and Frame's expertise in all things denim instantly appealed to our savvy shopping team.
Ahead of the summer solstice, we challenged six R29 staffers to style a selection of Frame's denim shorts — and not to brag, but the results might inspire you to get a pair yourself. Don't worry, we got you an exclusive promo code for 15% off Frame's full-priced denim — just use REFINERY15 at checkout from May 19–22 to save. (Some exclusions apply: The discount is not applicable on Le Easy Flare styles, Jetset styles, FRAME x Julia Sarr-Jamois, FRAME x Ritz Paris, and FRAME x Claudia Schiffer.)
Below, scope out our team's fit pics, featuring everything from high-waisted cutoffs to street-ready Bermuda styles and more.
"It’s the year of the moss, olive, light green… or it is for me. Lately, I’ve been channeling gardeners, hikers, and camo chic, and these Frame stoned moss super high cut-offs fit the bill. I’m getting a little tired of my basic blues, gray, and black jean washes, and was compelled by this soft green denim to change up my wardrobe. They’re a wash you don’t see often when cut-off shopping (at least not in my corner of the internet or in Brooklyn vintage shops). This particular style pairs well with most of my tops and is buttery soft and forgiving without looking lazy. And the finished raw hem doesn’t give “I made these myself” in a good way (we’ve all been there). I dressed it down with a casual outfit but I can see myself styling it with a black tank and an oversized leather jacket or boots for an evening out. It still follows the millennial fit for my young millennial lifestyle without looking dated— I see this being a classic piece for my summer rotation." — Clare Palo, Senior Strategist, Audience Development
"I'm a blue jean baby to the core but was inspired to venture out of my comfort zone when I saw these crisp white cutoffs. Spoiler alert: They're going to be in heavy rotation this summer. They feel so chic and will pair with everything from casual tank tops top to silk blouses for nighttime. Another plus is that the length is short without being too short. (I'm 5'2, so anything too long tends to not be the most flattering, IMO.) The quality of the denim itself is impeccable – soft and sturdy without being too thin. I own several pairs of Frame jeans that I've had for years, and they've held up beautifully over time. With that in mind, I'm hoping to live in these shorts for many summers to come." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"I never thought $218 would be worth it until I put these on. They’re insanely soft but still have that old-school, thick denim look which I love. Also, you usually have to thrift to get this relaxed fit and deal with an annoyingly baggy crotch — these, however, hang loose minus any unwanted clunkiness. If you’re looking for the perfect bisexual shorts for Pride this year (or you just live in Brooklyn), I wholeheartedly recommend carting these shorts." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Affiliate Writer
During the summer my outfits consist of three main pieces of clothing: jean shorts, tee shirts, and dresses. And boy do I love a good pair of jean shorts! I tried these in black because I already have many blue pairs and I actually really like them. It’s a nice dark black that will transition from spring to summer to fall nicely. I also really like how the shorts are a more rigid fabric that will shape to my body as I wear them more. As a TTS (true to size) M/L, and following the size down instructions on the website, I ordered a size 30, which I imagine is a M/L and they fit pretty well. There is a bit of room at the waist (not enough for the shorts to fall off). Other than that, there was good room for my ex-swimmer thighs and my boyfriend said it makes my butt look cute so all great feedback. I’ll be wearing these shorts all summer!" — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I love high-waisted denim cut-offs, and these Frame shorts are likely gonna become my summer go-to for quick and casual outfits. I like that they don’t cling to my thighs thanks to the flattering cut. I’m also a fan of the retro details like this classic true blue Eckhart shade, the pe-distressed fading, and raw hem. As someone who constantly struggles with sizing, I will say that this size guide wasn’t the most accurate for me. While my measurements pointed me to a size 33, the shorts were quite large and loose (and not in a cute, trendy way), so I think going down two sizes would give me the perfect fit, especially around my waist so I can wear them sans a belt." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I've always wanted a pair of Bermuda shorts, and I'm so glad I got one from Frame. I'm obsessed with all of their bottoms because they're so comfy and not restricting. This is my first pair of shorts from Frame, and I was pleasantly surprised. When it comes to the Bermuda shorts, it falls directly at my knees instead of right above since I have a longer torso and shorter legs, but I don't mind. Also, one note about sizing is that I sized up to a 26, but I really could have gone with my regular fit since the shorts are already oversized. Either way, it's not that big of a deal, and the lightweight style is truly perfect for laid-back summer days when you just want to throw on a T-shirt and not worry about wedgies or feeling stuffy." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
