There's nothing more symbolic of the season than flowers. After all, summer is a period of growth and, most importantly, better weather, which means pretty daffodils and tulips have a chance to bloom again. With better weather officially upon us (and tattoo parlor reopenings on the horizon), it's also time for floral-inspired tattoos to take center stage.
If you're looking for new tattoo ideas, look no further than the nearest garden — whether it's right in your front yard or in a public park 15 city blocks away. Just in case you need some extra inspiration, we dug up some of the best floral tattoos on our Instagram feeds right now. Check out everything from geometric petals to watercolor ink, ahead.