18 Floating Finds That Will Elevate Your Space (Literally)

If you've reached the Groundhog-Day stage of the pandemic (aka where every day feels like a repeat of the last), then it's time to introduce some newness into your space. Just because we're stuck at home doesn't mean we can't spruce up whatever surroundings we're currently working with — and, when looking for a home upgrade that does more than decor accents without moving into full-on remodel mode, we've discovered that floating solutions do the trick.
The mystery of an invisible bookshelf or the allure of a legless desk doesn't just earn major points in the style department, these clever home buys also make use of overlooked areas — especially where small spaces are concerned. Consider this your very own ticket to interior design's cloud nine, filled with everything from sleek tables to shelves that are literally crafted to elevate.
Embrace the magic and swap out some of that Groundhog-Day sameness for any of the 18 uplifting finds ahead.
