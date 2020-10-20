This Retro Fleece Trend Is Making Its Cozy Comeback

When we envision the trends of yesteryear, we conjure up images of our favorite supermodels clad in low-rise leather trousers, baggy jeans, and cozy packable jackets designed for camping trips. Like with slip dresses and combat boots, lately, we've been looking to the '90s for retro-style inspiration — and this season's newest trend resurgence is further evidence of just that: fleece fashion.
The sporty-snug-style hybrid is no longer exclusive to hikers, rock climbers, or your middle-school self. Considering the lasting effects of Patagonia, L.L Bean, and The North Face, the fleece's nostalgic appeal isn't going to fade off the fashion scene any time soon — especially when cabincore is all the rage. Fall is here with winter following in its footsteps, so we're all about finding cozy loungewear-adjacent pieces to bundle ourselves up in. We hunted down a number of classic to reimagined fleece styles ahead — from buttery iterations to retro jackets lined with the stuff and even a pair of stretch pants (plus a bucket hat) in fleecey form.
