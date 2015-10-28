There comes a moment in the middle of winter when sartorial efforts seem to get thrown out the window in favor of piling on layers and layers just to stay warm. But when it comes to the outerwear — ahem, the most visible layer of every cold weather ensemble — your look doesn't have to end up in the frumpy lane.



In fact, there are five different silhouettes that we swear are universally flattering for their generously practical shapes: puffy, cocoon, cropped, robe, and vested. These options, though varied in lengths and cuts, all have optimal sleekness — and provide the necessary warmth for getting through the winter with ease. So, rather than opting for a marshmallow-style look this season, why not venture out of the typical outerwear zone and try one of these 25 options instead? Whether you button, zip, toggle, or belt them, this selection will have you looking forward to having to wear a coat every day.