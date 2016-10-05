I’d like to say I woke up one morning and — poof — my issues were gone, but the truth is it took many years of pushing myself out of my comfort zone to be where I am now. I began small, by forcing myself to try versions of trends I liked, dumbed down for plus-size women, of course. I noticed that the world didn’t end when I wore something more fitted or showed my legs (which were once declared my worst feature by my grandmother). As plus-size fashion improved, I tried more trends and designs that I had been brainwashed to avoid, and experienced some of my first outfit compliments. When I wore those “flattering” garments, I never received any praise for my style, but my “unflattering” outfits garnered genuine smiles and admiration. It was shocking. Could it be possible that horizontal stripes, all white, oversized fits, mixed prints and other things I eschewed could lead to...flattery?



Although my initial attempts on breaking fashion “rules” might have been fueled by the accolades, I can now confidently wear anything without needing approval. And even though I have thankfully come to accept and even love my fuller figure, so many people are still hindered by this same mindset I used to have. I hear women of all shapes and sizes claim that they cannot “pull off” certain trends — not because they find them tacky, but because it will be “unflattering.”



Before you object, I’m not suggesting that you should wear designs you hate because it’s just not appealing to your personal style. You can still wear ensembles deemed “flattering” by you or whatever style bible you adhere to. But stop avoiding things because you fear they might make you appear bigger, because life is too short to settle for clothes that don’t excite you. So I encourage you, the next time you take stock of your wardrobe and choose an outfit, wear whatever makes you happiest, even if it’s the most “unflattering” thing you own.