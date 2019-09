Do us a favor: Close your eyes and think of the word “fat.” What’s the first thing you see? Perhaps it’s a vision of a liposuction procedure you caught once on Botched, or maybe you can almost smell that Shake Shack Double. But if it’s a flashback to that jerk in third grade (that first troll to make you feel bad about taking up space), you’re probably not alone.“Fat” is without a doubt one of the most loaded words in our culture, especially for women. For many of us, our earliest question about ourselves wasn’t something innocuous like What am I good at? or What do I like? It was, sadly, Wait. Am I fat? followed quickly by a feeling of abject terror.From our very youngest days, women are taught that fat is basically the worst thing to be — and we should do everything we can to avoid it. It’s why teen girls are more likely than teen boys to worry about their weight, per the latest survey on teen health from the World Health Organization (WHO). That report, which included answers from 220,000 teens from Europe and North America, found that despite only a fifth of teen girls being classified as overweight or obese, nearly half of 15-year-old girls said they were “too fat.” It’s also why there’s a new viral thinness “challenge,” in which teen girls find a new absurd way to measure their fatness, seemingly every month. It’s why eating disorders strike twice as many women as men.Every year, around this time especially, the onslaught of reminders to “blast fat,” “beat flab,” and do whatever you can do to get that “ bikini body ” starts up. Though the movement to squash this harmful concept has grown stronger in recent years (hell, even Barbie — who is arguably many girls’ first encounter with the thin ideal — got a body-diversity makeover recently), that hasn’t stopped people like Kayla Itsines and the “Tone It Up” girls, Karena Dawn and Katrina Hodgson, from building booming businesses around promoting this very narrow definition of beauty — and health.The result: “Fat” remains a dirty word. “Even as there’s a strong body-positive movement building, there’s an anti-fat backlash rising up against it,” explains Linda Bacon , PhD, author of the groundbreaking book Health At Every Size. Many people, including that jerk from third grade who has since grown into an eager Facebook pundit, express concern that body-positivity activists are only glorifying poor health.“80% of chronic diseases, such as arthritis, high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes, are preventable by lifestyle changes, but the only one we stand on our high horse on is obesity,” says Yoni Freedhoff, MD, professor of family medicine at the University of Ottawa in Canada. A big reason for that is because it’s so visible: “We have a world that constantly permits itself to make fun of [weight],” he adds. “Every time I go to a movie with my three little girls, I’m appalled that all the villains are portrayed as gluttonous and evil, as if weight’s a way to personify sloth. It teaches people from an early age that success is driven by the scale, which isn’t true.”