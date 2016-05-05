A Totally Shame-Free Guide To Your Body Fat

Changing the way we talk about fat



Now that you know the beautifully messy full story about body fat and your health, it's time to forget the jerk from third grade and that feeling of abject terror, once and for all. There's a popular quote shared online among body-positivity circles that goes: “You are not fat. You have fat.” And the fact that we need a reminder that the shape or composition of our bodies isn’t definitive of who we are shows how badly we need to take back the word "fat."



Admittedly, flipping the script on this is much easier said than done. “It’s a hard leap for many women to jump to loving their body in a culture with such strong standards as to what’s considered attractive and what’s not,” Dr. Bacon says. What you can do, though, is remind yourself of the phenomenal stuff your body does for you on the daily, whether that’s your legs (fat and all) powering you through an indoor cycling class, or the curve of your hips making a perfect resting place for lugging groceries up the stairs. As Dr. Bacon says, when you really think about it, “it’s hard not to be in awe of the human body."