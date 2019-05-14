How To Fix All Your Awkward Self-Tanner Mistakes

"Hands tend to be a bit tricky as they can really absorb excess product, which makes them develop darker than the rest of your skin," he says. The solution: Buff the palms of your hands, between your fingers, and around the fingernails before and after putting on your self-tanner. Immediately after you smooth on the tanner, add a quarter-sized amount of moisturizer to the bottoms of your palms and inner wrist, and blend out for a flawless glow. If your wrists begin to develop with a muddy color, Von Hep suggests rubbing a towel in between your wrists to remove excess tanner.