These Tanning Erasers Make Sure Your Awkward Streaks Won't Last Forever

Beauty mistakes happen, but they can almost always be fixed. Got a bad haircut? Buy some biotin gummies and get tape-in extensions. Over-tweezed your eyebrows? Research microblading and invest in a brow pomade. Wore tight clothes after getting a spray tan only to be left with muddy streaks of orange? Well, that's another story.
Although spray tan mistakes aren't impossible to fix, they are more difficult to avoid than other major beauty faux pas. Until recently, resolving these issues meant several showers and rubbing your skin raw with a dry brush — but now? Well, there's a self-tanning remover for that.
Yes, self-tan removers (in water, foam, and mousse form) actually exist. Even better, they really work. Ready to find the one that'll work best for your biggest fake tan mistake? We rounded up our favorites, ahead.
