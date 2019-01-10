Dr. Lin says there are plenty of over-the-counter ingredients — like biotin, hyaluronic acid, ricinoleic acid, and keratin — that help improve the quality and structure of hair. But the brow growth serums online or in the drugstore, don't actually make your hair grow as much as they condition and prime hair for growth. So at the very least, your brows will look and feel healthier — even if they're still a little sparse.