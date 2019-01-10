The only thing that tests our patience more than growing out bangs is growing out our eyebrows. Whether you're a recovering over-plucker or simply looking for a bushier shape, reaching your maximum brow potential requires a tedious and frustrating grow-out process. But a killer brow growth serum can certainly help speed things along.
Now, before you get too excited, know this: Nothing will make those hairs grow overnight. Dermatologist Matthew Lin, MD, tells us that the most effective boosters — like minoxidil or bimataprost (which is the main ingredient in Latisse) — require a prescription. He also notes that there could be an underlying reason why your brows aren't growing, like an autoimmune disease or alopecia, which require a physician's supervision. But if that's not the case, you don't necessarily need a doctor's note to give your brows some extra TLC.
Dr. Lin says there are plenty of over-the-counter ingredients — like biotin, hyaluronic acid, ricinoleic acid, and keratin — that help improve the quality and structure of hair. But the brow growth serums online or in the drugstore, don't actually make your hair grow as much as they condition and prime hair for growth. So at the very least, your brows will look and feel healthier — even if they're still a little sparse.
With so many brow serums out there claiming to give you Cara Delevingne-level arches, we asked brow pros for the hair treatments they actually give to their over-plucked celebrity clients. Check out their picks, and get advice from the experts, ahead.
