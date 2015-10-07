Why Growing Out My Bangs Didn’t Suck

Eleven months later, my blunt fringe doesn't quite reach my chin. And again, it's a stage that many people would describe as “awkward,” but that I actually love. I style them with a center-part and use a flat iron to flick them back — and the look flatters and frames my face. Or I let my naturally wavy hair air-dry, and I enhance the curl of my bangs for a textured, model-off-duty swoop.



Now fearless about making hair mistakes, I've also gone from brunette to dirty blonde (something I've always wanted to do). I braid, twist, and style my hair into the craziest possible updos I can. (If I'm going to a formal event, even better.) In other words, my hair has become way more interesting than when it was long and single-length. I can't even remember the last time I went in to get the #basic blowout I was shelling out $50 for weekly.