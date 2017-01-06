Designed as pants, acting like sleeves, or hanging off the bottom of cropped T-shirts, fishnet details take center stage in this collection. And though you may think this trend isn't for everyday wear, we're placing bets now that it'll trickle down to the Forever 21 and Zaras of the world in no time. Click on to see the many ways to wear 2017's version of the fishnet. Let's just say the styling opportunities are endless.