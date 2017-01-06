Over the past few months, fishnets have risen from the ashes, leaving behind their reputation as a Halloween costume essential and becoming a fashion-crowd must-have. Worn with combat boots and a mini skirt or underneath cropped jeans (we love when they peak out above the waistband and at the ankle), they're the ultimate versatile outfit-finisher.
Since their steep rise to fame, we predicted fishnets would take new form in 2017, morphing into pieces like layerable chainmail tops, and who knows what else. Lo and behold, Filles A Papa, an offbeat rave-meets-rock-and-roll brand that's popular among It girls like Gizele Oliveira and Marion Cotillard, recently presented its resort collection: And it features the tights like you've never seen them before.
"For us, fishnet tights are like a statement, a language," Carol Piron, one of the founders of the brand, tells Refinery29. "Our intention was to enhance and embellish these fishnet tights and turn them into real and remarkable pieces and make them part of a casual wardrobe. Everyone can wear this collection, day and night, as long as it makes a twist with a more casual piece such as white men's shirt, or a boyfriend denim trucker jacket."
Designed as pants, acting like sleeves, or hanging off the bottom of cropped T-shirts, fishnet details take center stage in this collection. And though you may think this trend isn't for everyday wear, we're placing bets now that it'll trickle down to the Forever 21 and Zaras of the world in no time. Click on to see the many ways to wear 2017's version of the fishnet. Let's just say the styling opportunities are endless.