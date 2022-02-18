Becoming A Tattoo Artist Helped Me Connect With My Asian Culture

I’ve had Asian diaspora from all across the world – Australia, Europe, Cuba, Hawaii – reach out to me and say: 'Thank you so much for validating my experience.' It makes what I do. I want to continue focusing on being celebratory and bringing people an ounce of happiness. At the end of the day, racism isn't gonna go away – let's be real. But if I can, I want to offset that. It's like a carbon footprint. I want to give people things to celebrate and feel proud of; a tattoo can be a little badge of honor of who you are and where you came from.