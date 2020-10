I’m 24, Unemployed Due To COVID-19, & Spent $51.50 On My Wellness Routine This Week

I take self-care and wellness extremely seriously, but always remember not to put too much pressure on myself, as that can be harmful. I exercise every day, even if all I can muster is a 15-minute walk around the block, and include things like writing, playing music, or meditating as a means of doing mindful activities. I’d say exercising consistently over the last eight years has had a very positive impact on me, because I am strong and in shape, and have a good heart and lungs. The most negative impact might be the weight I place on my diet. I’m a very healthy eater, but when I satiate a craving I have, I can get very down on myself. I try to be kind to myself in this regard as much as I can — we are all only human, after all!