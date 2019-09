5 Fashion Month Trends You Can Actually Buy Right This Second

In the most literal sense, the runways are meant to show us what will be in our shopping carts come next season. But even though they're looking towards the future (this month's events showed the upcoming spring/summer 2019 collections), fashion week showings can also get the gears turning on what our closet is missing, well, right now. Ever get in such a bad style rut that just the thought of shopping seems daunting? Well, the runways sometimes offer up trends you can already find in stores now, meaning your lack of inspiration is about to go out the window.