How To Wear Teen Trends When You're Not A Teen

Fashion operates on a trickle-down system: Trends start on the runways and end up being interpreted for fast fashion just a few months later. But, there are some that do the opposite, starting from the bottom and working their way up to being luxury status symbols — a model we're seeing more and more of thanks to brands like Vetements and Yeezy.
But these newly luxe pieces don't just originate in the streets — they also come from high school hallways. We're talking about the styles teens tinker with, turn on their heads, and totally make their own. The only issue? If you're not under the age of 20, some of these pieces can feel a little tricky to pull off.
Since we're all for breaking the rules when it comes to wearing what you want at any age, we've deconstructed the latest teen-inspired trends for the (way) after-school crowd. From crop tops to graphic tees, it's easy to make Gen Z's favorite pieces all your own...even if you've been celebrating your "21st birthday" for 10 years now.
Fighting for inclusivity, diversity, and gender-neutrality, Generation Z is poised to turn the fashion world on its head. Get to know today's most influential teenagers with #TheZList, our week-long celebration of under-20 visionaries changing how we think about style.
