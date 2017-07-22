13 Sneakers We're Wearing Everywhere But The Gym

The secret to this, of course, is adopting the new rule of thumb: aesthetic doesn't have to equal function. The sporty look is in — but it's not longer reserved solely for the gym. Between leather-soled trainers and suede-paneling, most of the most coveted styles weren't made for a workout anyway. So, whether you like to keep your kicks casual or go all out with an embellished pair, there's an non-athletic athletic shoe with your name on it. Because athleisure is here to stay, okay?