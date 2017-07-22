13 Sneakers We're Wearing Everywhere But The Gym

Whether it was triggered by the rise of normcore, athleisure, or just a general acceptance of low-key dressing, sneakers are a mainstay that every style level can agree on. There’s something so cool, so effortless, and, let's be real, so comfortable, about a good pair of kicks — whether they're Nike fly-knits or Gucci high-tops, they go with everything from jeans and a white tee to a flowy floral dress.
The secret to this, of course, is adopting the new rule of thumb: aesthetic doesn't have to equal function. The sporty look is in — but it's not longer reserved solely for the gym. Between leather-soled trainers and suede-paneling, most of the most coveted styles weren't made for a workout anyway. So, whether you like to keep your kicks casual or go all out with an embellished pair, there's an non-athletic athletic shoe with your name on it. Because athleisure is here to stay, okay?