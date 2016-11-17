The Fashion Girl's Guide To Being Outdoorsy This Winter

For one of the first times, ever, this season's trends combine fashion and function seamlessly. But what does that mean for us style-minded folk, exactly? Well, for those of us who have a winter agenda filled with outdoor excursions, it's pretty much a blessing. Dressing for these types of adventures isn't the easiest thing to do: You try to bundle up in "practical" clothing (or so you think) while maintaining your trend-driven mindset, only to end up uncomfortable and complaining your way through the weekend.



No one wants to be in this scenario. Not only does it leave you wishing you just sucked it up and spent some of that hard-earned cash on actual hiking shoes rather than embellished combat boots with absolutely no grip, but you're also forced to suck it up in order to avoid being the Debbie Downer of the trip. Luckily, the orthopedic-looking sneakers, heavy-soled shoes, puffer coats, and cargo comeback mean you can be outdoorsy and on-point at the same time. With the 30 picks ahead, you can enjoy being outside this winter and look great while doing it.

