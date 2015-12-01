The Fashion GIF Guide Your Wish Lists Have Been Waiting For

As fashion enthusiasts, you should know that giving clothing as a gift is one of the hardest things to get right. Even if the recipient is someone who's a fellow clotheshorse, buying that person a dress, a pair of jeans, or even a sweater without a gift receipt is a risky move. You know why: It's hard enough finding something you love that fits, flatters, and also goes with everything else in your closet. Having someone else find it for you can seem impossible. But that doesn't mean that all fashion gifts are off the table.



Accessories are generally a safer bet; you don't have to know exact sizes (except for shoes), most accessories generally work with most style senses, and the chances for ohmygodthankyouthankyouthankyou moments are generally high. Plus, with accessories, you can generally buy an heirloom-quality item at your budget. Below are some of the designer bags, jewelry, scarves, and more we've been pining for all year. Consider this a big hint-hint to our friends, families, and (in some cases, for the bigger-ticket stuff) the universe.