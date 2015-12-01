The Fashion GIF Guide Your Wish Lists Have Been Waiting For

As fashion enthusiasts, you should know that giving clothing as a gift is one of the hardest things to get right. Even if the recipient is someone who's a fellow clotheshorse, buying that person a dress, a pair of jeans, or even a sweater without a gift receipt is a risky move. You know why: It's hard enough finding something you love that fits, flatters, and also goes with everything else in your closet. Having someone else find it for you can seem impossible. But that doesn't mean that all fashion gifts are off the table.
Accessories are generally a safer bet; you don't have to know exact sizes (except for shoes), most accessories generally work with most style senses, and the chances for ohmygodthankyouthankyouthankyou moments are generally high. Plus, with accessories, you can generally buy an heirloom-quality item at your budget. Below are some of the designer bags, jewelry, scarves, and more we've been pining for all year. Consider this a big hint-hint to our friends, families, and (in some cases, for the bigger-ticket stuff) the universe.
Miu Miu sunglasses have an uncanny ability to remain super trendy for the long haul. Some of the brand's biggest hits in the past few years are still going strong (those sparkly cat-eyes, anyone?). These circular specs haven't yet gone mainstream, but Miu Miu devotees will be able to spot that cutoff bottom from a mile away.
It's likely that the boss-lady mentor in your life has a work wardrobe that's largely comprised of Altuzarra. Looking this good in the boardroom doesn't come cheap, but the brand's also built to last you your entire life. Plus, it recently got into handbags, and this tasseled crossbody is definitely the kind of item your grandkids will be fighting over.
Berets! They're coming back. But your BFFF (Best Fashion Friend Forever) likely knew that. Get her something from the new Gucci collections that's a little bit more low-key than those furry loafers everyone has, but still recognizably Michele.
A knock-out pair of earrings doesn't have to conjure images of mall-jewelry commercials where all hugs come from behind and it's always snowing. Long shoulder-dusters are this season's biggest trend.
A work tote that doesn't look like a work tote? This Proenza Schouler bag has all the markings of your heavy-duty shlepper, but it's as festive as a piñata.
You've always envied your mother's Hermès silk scarf; give the gift of inter-family wardrobe jealousy with a brand-new kerchief. Tie it just like you've been doing your bandanas; you practiced all summer, didn't you?
And for the best sort of fashion friend (the one who has the exact same shoe size as you), go halfsies on a killer pair of shoes — and share custody.
No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, Refinery29 has all the holiday picks you need right here.
