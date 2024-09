Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In September

So, what's one to do when it's time to start something anew (or, at least, it feels like it is)? Get shopping, of course. And naturally, there are plenty of fashion and beauty launches to fill up your carts — virtual or physical — with this month, including new designer collaborations (hi, Ganni x New Balance), fall sneakers , and cool-weather-ready moisturizer. To discover all the fashion and beauty launches available this September, click through the slideshow ahead.