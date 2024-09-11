Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In September

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find the best things to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
No matter how many years it's been since we graduated, the beginning of September always feels like back-to-school season — and by extension, that also means it's a time of fresh starts. Fall movie season is about to kick off, fashion weeks around the world are about to take over our Insta feeds, and the latest batch of seasonal trends will be filling the aisles.
So, what's one to do when it's time to start something anew (or, at least, it feels like it is)? Get shopping, of course. And naturally, there are plenty of fashion and beauty launches to fill up your carts — virtual or physical — with this month, including new designer collaborations (hi, Ganni x New Balance), fall trainers, and cool-weather-ready moisturiser. To discover all the fashion and beauty launches available this September, click through the slideshow ahead.
