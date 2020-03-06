Everything I Packed, Saw, & Did On A Trip To Australia With My Husband & Two Young Kids

So when my husband and I were gifted a pair of tickets to anywhere in the world as a wedding gift, Australia was our number one choice. He was 25 and I was 28. It had been just 4 years since I had lived there, but now, going with the love of my life, it all felt new with the same comforting embrace, and with new layers to discover. I grew up all over (Virginia, Florida, Alaska, Texas, California, and Missouri) so I’ve never really had a solid answer to “Where did you grow up?” Australia, for me, is a sense of home. On that second trip, I was able to show my husband my favorite spots, like chasing the sunrise on Dee Why, breakfast on Palm Beach, Glebe vintage shopping, and getting lost in the Rocks of Sydney. I always dreamed we would take our kids someday.