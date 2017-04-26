Skip navigation!
Sara Larson
Beauty
Beauty Look We Love: Blonde Hair, Dark Brows
Sara Larson
Apr 26, 2017
Makeup
Yes, You Can Wear Makeup At The Beach
Sara Larson
Jul 2, 2015
Trends
So, What Exactly Is Babycore?
Sara Larson
Jan 21, 2015
Trends
I Made A Necklace Out Of My Child's Dried-Up Belly Button
At first glance, it looks like an abstract heart or a small gold nugget, but the pendant that’s always hanging around my neck is something that’s
by
Sara Larson
Hair
Introducing The Lady Fade
It's official: The undercut is trending. This edgy style — which leaves the upper layers long, with the sides and back cut short — was popularized
by
Sara Larson
Hair
A No-Commitment Way To Go Pastel
We all know the pastel hair-color trend has been around for a while. Pale pinks, baby blues, apricots, and light violets are everywhere. Although I had
by
Sara Larson
Makeup
Take '90s Lipliner Into The 21st Century
I recently rewatched Isaac Mizrahi's Unzipped and was incredibly inspired by Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Kate Moss's looks
by
Sara Larson
Hair
Don't Hide Your Roots — Rock Them!
Taking the platinum plunge seems to be in vogue of late. Everywhere you look these days someone else has crossed over to the light-and-bright side —
by
Sara Larson
Makeup
How To Do Colorblocked Makeup That Doesn't Look Cray
At 33-years-old, a wife and a mother of a beautiful little girl, my love and appreciation for beauty is more experimental than ever. I've always loved
by
Sara Larson
