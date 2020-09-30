While the textbook 150-person destination wedding has fallen out of favor for the foreseeable future, it doesn’t mean that people aren’t still getting married. From the brides taking their show on the road and having mini-ceremonies all over the country to couples heading to City Hall in matching jumpsuits, there are plenty of folks getting hitched in creative ways. And, as we all know, where there are weddings, there is YOU, dear wedding guest.
While there may be fewer nuptials on your calendar this fall — save the intimate ceremonies of your very nearest and dearest — it wouldn’t be a proper autumn without at least one shindig on the horizon. And now, with affairs shrunk down to pint-sized proportions, you might feel like letting your freak flag fly a little more than you would have last season. When there are only a handful of guests at the wedding you’re attending, you can wear something that feels extra-special. With this year’s unique circumstances in mind, we rounded up some fall-friendly wedding-guest dresses that feel extra-festive.
