Our Editors Won't Wear These Pieces (Feel Free To @ Us)

Recently, we published our fall 2018 edition of the outdated pieces you should be purging from your closet. Suffice it to say, you all came prepared with a range of strong opinions from your steadfast loyalty to trends we recommended tossing to a reminder that people should continue wearing whatever the hell they want. We've heard you and we couldn't agree more.
As a small disclaimer, we interpret our content as suggestions rather than a strict set of rules. And at R29 we're nothing if not big proponents in saying F*ck the Fashion Rules, even the ones we write about. Trends come and go, moods change, and personal style evolves. The changing season is a time to reconsider what's in your wardrobe. An introspective look at our closets is so much more than a tossing of a few fashion missteps, it's a creative outlet and a chance for renewal.
So this time around, we're bringing you back the same story with a twist. Ahead we're highlighting what R29ers around the world (not just our New York fashion editors) are purging and swapping from their closets this season. Use our opinions as inspiration for your own closet clean out, and give us a shout — we'd love to know what you plan on donating, keeping, or investing in right now.
