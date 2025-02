Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse “Dress To Express” In New Fashion Campaign

More than 10 years after starring in an Express campaign, model Barbara Palvin is back in front of the camera for the fashion brand’s spring line — this time together with her actor husband, Dylan Sprouse “When I did the campaign back then, I was super excited about it,” she tells Refinery29. “So I'm very happy to work with them again, and now with my husband.”Titled Dress to Express , the collection features elevated everyday styles and workwear that can easily transition from day to night. Along with the campaign — which shows the couple in the latest Express pieces — the collection is meant to celebrate “confidence and self-expression and nods to the brand’s heritage as a fashion authority rooted in confident, modern, effortless style,” according to the press release.While the two say that they have different fashion tastes, they note that they both prioritize comfort and practicality, which are front and center of the new womenswear and menswear collection which sees effortless styles like smoothing tops; cropped, loose tees; relaxed trousers; and “stretch-back” jeans.