I’m Proud To Break Barriers In My Latine Family. I’m Also Exhausted

"Celebrating our successes as Latina women is crucial and necessary. Yet it’s also critical to talk more openly about the weight and fatigue that come with being the first to navigate and assimilate in new spaces."
"Being a Latina comes with a lot of beauty and color when it comes to our culture, but it also comes with a lot of inexplicable pressure, especially being the first."
"Being the first has come with lots of pressure, some of them, or perhaps most of them, self-imposed."
"Imposter syndrome is real. I struggle with it to this day, not feeling worthy of any of my successes or feeling like my accomplishments aren't good enough."
"I’ve experienced a lot of shame and intimidation because I was doing things no one in my family had ever done."
"When I felt overwhelmed, I would take a step back and remind myself that not everything needed to be spand out at that moment. I gave myself grace for the questions I didn’t have answers to."