The Tentative Commuter’s Guide To Going Back Into The Office

After over a year spent at home, many of us are starting to reenter workplaces and schools under an array of new hybrid formats. And now — with cases of the Delta variant on the rise and the CDC implementing new mask guidelines for vaccinated people — our return to this post-pandemic work/study life is still uncertain. But, for employees and students who are planning to stow away those sweatsuits after 16+ months of trying to do work from home, we're here to talk products that will help you prep for re-introducing a big commute back to your life.