Shop Everlane Linen For 25% Off — For 4 Days Only

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Get your iron out because Everlane just dropped a can’t-miss linen sale. For four days only, shoppers can take 25% off all Everlane linen clothing… that’s right, every single linen style across womenswear and menswear. If you’re shopping in person, this Everlane sale comes just in time for Mother’s Day, so make sure to treat your mom (or yourself) to high-quality and eco-friendly 100% European Flax Linen.
Between May 9 and May 12, get your summer shopping done in one place with breezy linen dresses and elevated separates that can easily go from the office to the resort. These include effortless tanks and button-down blouses, breathable pants and billowy skirts, and even a couple of summer blazers. Then, with a closet full of low maintenance yet luxurious linen pieces, you’ll be able to take on the summer in a sustainable, stress-free style. (Remember always to wash linen in cold water.)
So start browsing Everlane’s expansive discounted linen selection below and carting them up ASAP!
Between May 9 and May 12, get your summer shopping done in one place with breezy linen dresses and elevated separates that can easily go from the office to the resort. These include effortless tanks and button-down blouses, breathable pants and billowy skirts, and even a couple of summer blazers. Then, with a closet full of low maintenance yet luxurious linen pieces, you’ll be able to take on the summer in a sustainable, stress-free style. (Remember always to wash linen in cold water.)
So start browsing Everlane’s expansive discounted linen selection below and carting them up ASAP!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Everlane Linen Dresses
A linen dress is a summer staple. Linen is lightweight and breathable, and Everlane’s dresses are always relaxed and timeless. The brand’s frocks span from halter necks to belted styles and shirtdresses. Plus, there are sweet embroidered eyelet styles that are perfect for summer brunches and seaside strolls.
Everlane Linen Casual Tops & Tanks
Everlane’s textured and lived-in linen shirts are the ultimate cool-gal staples. The tanks, tees, and halter tops come in a range of versatile neutrals and can be worn on their own or under trendy spring jackets. Plus, Everlane’s relaxed button-up shirts can be worn fastened up or open over everything from camis to bikinis. For dressier button-downs and blouses, scroll on!
Everlane Linen Pants & Jumpsuits
Whether you’re looking for new travel pants or not-so-basic work pants, Everlane has you covered with classy linen styles. We’re particularly excited to cart up some of the brand’s bestsellers, including the Way-High Drape Pants and Barrel Pants in summery linen fabrications. And if you need a one-and-done jumpsuit, there’s relaxed belted styles too.
Everlane Linen Blouses & Blazers
We promised you Everlane has elevated linen tops, so here they are — from eyelet and short-sleeve button-downs to voluminous scoop neck tops and morey. And the brand’s linen blazers will be the unexpected cherry on top of your head-to-toe linen outfits. Wear them as a statement workwear layer or as your warm-weather outerwear.
Everlane Linen Skirts & Shorts
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Beyond linen pants, linen shorts and skirts can round out your linen wardrobe. Pick between wrap or midi skirts and tailored or elastic-waistband shorts in a range of neutrals, black-and-white florals, and on-trend gingham prints. Pair your linen bottoms with any of Everlane’s tops, and you’ve got yourself an effortless summer outfit.