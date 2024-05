Shop Everlane Linen For 25% Off — For 4 Days Only

Get your iron out because Everlane just dropped a can’t-miss linen sale. For four days only, shoppers can take 25% off all Everlane linen clothing … that’s right, every single linen style across womenswear and menswear . If you’re shopping in person, this Everlane sale comes just in time for Mother’s Day , so make sure to treat your mom (or yourself) to high-quality and eco-friendly 100% European Flax Linen.Between, get your summer shopping done in one place with breezy linen dresses and elevated separates that can easily go from the office to the resort. These include effortless tanks and button-down blouses, breathable pants and billowy skirts, and even a couple of summer blazers . Then, with a closet full of low maintenance yet luxurious linen pieces, you’ll be able to take on the summer in a sustainable, stress-free style. (Remember always to wash linen in cold water.)So start browsing Everlane’s expansive discounted linen selection below and carting them up ASAP!