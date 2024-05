Everlane’s New Vacation Collection Will Inspire You To Book A Flight ASAP

Launching today as part of Everlane Editions — a curated capsule series that focuses on classic pieces — the Destination Vacation collection is full of summer essentials and resort-ready pieces. Designed with warm weather travel in mind, the line includes walkable leather sandals (that can effortlessly be squeezed into your carry-on), breezy linen dresses , striped crochet maxi dresses, matching sets (think an off-shoulder smock top with a maxi skirt or a pajama-like button-up shirt with wide-leg pants in sky-blue and white stripes), and cozy cover-ups that can be worn while you’re exploring a city, laying at the beach, hanging out at your hotel, or heading out for evening plans.