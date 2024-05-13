Everlane’s New Vacation Collection Will Inspire You To Book A Flight ASAP

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Admit it, you’ve been spending the last couple of weeks dreaming of a summer vacation. Maybe you’ve even been wistfully thinking about the outfits you could wear on said vacation, adding inspo pics to your Pinterest moodboard. The good news is that it’s about to get much easier to decide what to pack in your bags with Everlane’s Destination Vacation drop.
Launching today as part of Everlane Editions — a curated capsule series that focuses on classic pieces — the Destination Vacation collection is full of summer essentials and resort-ready pieces. Designed with warm weather travel in mind, the line includes walkable leather sandals (that can effortlessly be squeezed into your carry-on), breezy linen dresses, striped crochet maxi dresses, matching sets (think an off-shoulder smock top with a maxi skirt or a pajama-like button-up shirt with wide-leg pants in sky-blue and white stripes), and cozy cover-ups that can be worn while you’re exploring a city, laying at the beach, hanging out at your hotel, or heading out for evening plans.
Part of the goal of Everlane Editions is to create stylish pieces that remain timeless while standing up to years of wear. In that vein, the Destination Vacation collection boasts muted (yet rich) colors and classic patterns. In addition, items are made with lower-impact materials, like organic cotton and sustainable TENCEL™.
“This Editions line embodies versatility, crafted with a spirit of wanderlust and relaxation, seamlessly transitioning from closet to suitcase,” Everlane chief creative officer Mathilde Mader said in a press release.
This latest drop from Everlane follows the high-profile launch of the brand’s first-ever designer collab, a line designed by Portuguese, London-based duo Marques’ Almeida that was created entirely using Everlane deadstock. The Everlane Editions: Destination Vacation collection is available to shop now.