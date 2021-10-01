These Chunky, Funky Cardigans Are The Best Things On Etsy

It's hard to visit Etsy and not fall in love with one or two (or twenty) of its handmade trinkets and treasures. The cyber marketplace is teeming with unique finds ripe for a retail coup de foudre, and we can almost guarantee its DIY kits and crafty jewelry will have you at first click. But it doesn't stop there. Recently, we've unearthed an additional category of Etsy must-haves that's sure to top this season's fashion charts. And chunky funky cardigans haven't just caught our eyes, they've captured our hearts.
Mind you, we didn't go falling in love with just any regular old sweater (although we're very into cardigans of all kinds for fall). These handmade, open-front garments —with their dramatic balloon sleeves and vibrantly hued yarns — are so good, they even put that much-talked-about JW Anderson x Harry Styles number to shame. While some are ornamented with giant sunflowers, ladybugs, daises, and lemons, others are like wearing a rainbow — either in the form of giant knits in a range of ROYGBV or as literal rainbows peppered across your torso. And as far as comfort, these ultra-soft styles are the next best thing to wrapping yourself up in a cozy blanket and calling it fashion. Plus, to top it off, as with all things Etsy, by purchasing one of these pieces you'll also be supporting small businesses and independent sellers — a move that never goes out of style. Ahead, we've rounded up 14 handmade cardigans ahead to help you find your perfect match.
