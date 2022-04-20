How Can I Ethnically Invest? I Don’t Want My Money Going To Evil Corporations

However, she also went on to say, “when you use an ESG Index fund that screens out the naughtiest companies — you aren't investing in oil companies and weapons makers — but you are still investing in many companies that folks would consider unethical, like Amazon and JP Morgan Chase, the latter which happens to be the single largest lender to the fossil fuels companies in the entire world. [And] here we could get into what's a better use of our time as measured by potential impact: demanding better alternatives, pushing for regulation and sweeping legislative change, such as closing tax loopholes, getting lobby money out of politics.”