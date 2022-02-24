10 Black-Owned Beauty Brands That You’re About To See Everywhere

When it comes to innovative, authentically inclusive products, Black-owned beauty brands have always led the pack — partially because they had to. For far too long, mainstream makeup brands didn’t serve the needs of Black customers. Skin care products weren't formulated with melanated tones in mind, and curl- and coil-care was limited to a selection of generic gels. While Black women outspend the personal care market by nearly 19%, Forbes reported that only 0.27% of total venture capital investment between 2018 and 2019 went to Black female-founded brands. While progress has been made in this space — with mainstream retailers like Sephora pledging to allocate at least 15% of shelf space to Black-owned beauty imprints, and Black-helmed businesses gaining organic traction on social media — there's still a long way to go in terms of elevating Black entrepreneurs. Today, we’re rounding up a new guard of Black-owned brands redefining modern beauty luxury one drop at a time. Ahead, scope out ten current personal favorites that are on the cusp of blowing up — and receiving the long-overdue recognition that they rightly deserve.
Eadem
Eadem launched in 2020 with a mission to bring hyper-curated solutions for skin of color. Marie Kouadio Amouzame and Alice Lin Glover’s inaugural product, the Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum, quickly amassed a legion of fans, and we expect the same for their sophomore drop, the Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer.
Topicals
Topicals' skin-positive messaging and retro-inspired packaging unsurprisingly struck a chord with people wanting to feel empowered, not frustrated with beauty campaigns and brand messaging. Enter: founder Olamide Olowe’s effective, ultra-hydrating formulas that are an absolute must-try for anyone dealing with dry, dull skin.
Ami Colé
Juicy lip oils, barely-there skin tints, a dewy highlighter balm ... need we say more? Ami Colé's lineup of clean makeup must-haves has caught the attention of beauty editors and minimalists alike – and for very good reason. Founder Diarrha N’Diaye filled a noticeable void in the market with a slew of “no-makeup” products formulated for darker skin tones.
Sunday II Sunday
Love working out but hate how it messes with your wash routine? Beauty industry veteran and Sunday II Sunday founder Keenan Beasley gets it. His curated brand of hair-care essentials for on-the-go folks offers products that counteract the sweat, build-up, and environmental damage that can accumulate between sud sessions.
World Of Chris Collins
Model-turned-fragrance mogul Chris Collins brings his globetrotting style savvy to a range of fine colognes, which take inspiration from New York, Paris, Tokyo, and everywhere in between.
Hyper Skin
Founder Desiree Verdejo calls Hyper a "modern clinical brand", rooted in skin care products made with Black and brown skin in mind but suitable for all skin types. The brand’s stylish dot-com is replete with before-and-after images depicting reduced scarring and texture on a variety of skin tones. Come for the brightly-colored bottles, stay for the brightening, glow-boosting benefits.
Oui The People
In 2015, Karen Young launched Oui The People (formerly known as OUI Shave) with a mission to empower all folks to love their bodies, witn or without hair. Their hero product is a game-chaning single-blade razor that Young created after learning that disposable multi-blade razors were exacerbating her chronic ingrown hairs and razor burn.
Pound Cake
Not all red lipstick is created equal — and no shade works on every skin tone. Such was the concept behind Pound Cake, which Camille Bell and Johnny Velazquez launched in 2020 with a lineup of six velvety matte liquid lipsticks in varying hues of crimson, cherry, and burgundy.
Hanahana Beauty
Shea butter is the hero ingredient in Hanahana Beauty's natural body products, which are made in partnership with the Katariga Women's Shea Cooperative in Ghana. Growing up, founder Abena Boamah-Acheampong’s mother swore by the powerhouse nut butter to cure a host of ailments, from sore muscles to headaches.
Adwoa Beauty
Look no further for luxe, intensely nourishing products that make your curls pop. From a bestselling repairing mask to hair serums galore, Julian Addo’s Adwoa Beauty is empowering you to take your texture to new, amplified heights.
