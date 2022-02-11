8 Rising Black-Owned Brands You Should Shop All Year

Just two short years ago, Black brands like Telfar and Brandon Blackwood were sending social media into a frenzy (and they still do) with their popular bag drops as more and more people started discovering — and investing in — Black designers. Since January 2021, it was reported by Instagram that there was a 70% increase in the use of the hashtag #BlackOwnedBusinesses.
But we know that there have always been Black designers on the rise shaping trends and revolutionizing the fashion industry. This Black History Month, we’re continuing to celebrate Black fashion brands that are up-and-coming and making an impact within our culture. If you’re looking for new brands to support and shop, this list has you covered — from clothes to accessories — with a wide variety of silhouettes, colors, and styles.
Remember to shop Black not just in February but all year round.
The high price point of these luxury pumps may shock you at first glance. But we promise the two-toned brown Siren Pumps are worth the investment. They’re manufactured in Italy and hand-crafted. Another plus is that these shoes range from a women's size 6 to 14.
This brand makes shirts and dresses for women who want to ditch their bras, and look amazing while doing so. Buzzom focuses on body inclusivity by assuring their unique pieces include a boob pocket that is made out of recycled nylon and elastane to keep your boobs supported throughout the day. The lush tank top is an everyday staple every woman can wear.
Designer Antoine Manning’s accessory brand, Homage Year has continued the momentum of bold & colorful bags. The oval-shaped handbag is a favorite amongst editors and TikTok creators. So much so that it's sold out on the website but limited editions can be found on the Saks Fifth Ave website.
This unisex brand is a streetwear favorite. TIER is ideal for the fashionista who loves a monochromatic look and comfortable loungewear. If you’re new to the brand, their essential collection is the best place to begin; it includes sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and socks. The bold color selections are also a mood booster for your wintertime wardrobe.
Megan Renee’s latest collection includes chic women’s power suits but also focuses on femininity. The choice of silk and satin fabric really makes the collection’s bold colors and patterns stand out. The funky silhouettes bring a fresh perspective to professional wear.
You can’t go wrong with a collection of timeless leather accessories. Silver & Riley was founded in 2020 and specializes in quality leather goods that are perfect for consumers who love to travel, but they are also great for work and everyday use. Our favorite is the olive green Convertible Executive Leather Bag, which can be used in four different ways: top handle, shoulder bag, crossbody, and backpack.
If hoop earrings have you in a chokehold, Hoop Mobb is the perfect shop for you. They have a wide selection of fun earrings that showcase how much range a hoop earring can truly have. This brand has various sizes and each pair has a cool intricate design that will have you standing out. Plus, they recently collaborated with creator Signed, Blake on three sets of hoops.
In need of some fancy trousers for work or brunch? Trouser9 has the perfect pair of purple pants that will instantly become a fixture in your wardrobe. These are sleek and tailored pants that will sit right above your mid-waist. Black women, we know we look amazing in any color so don’t be afraid to trade out your neutral-toned essentials for these colorful staples.
