Fashion Has Appropriated & Erased Black Culture For Too Long — Here’s How We Can Course-Correct

“As corny as it sounds, I just want to stay true to myself. Even in my approach to sharing content, my goal is always to make it accessible because I'm not a very academic person. If I have to read a text or a passage for school, I have to read it four or five times. The vernacular is just not accessible. I want to be able to filter that to my audience. If I want Black people and a wide range of audiences to know this information, I want it to be interesting to them. So I'm going to use my regular AAVE. I'm Southern, so you're going to hear my y'alls. I'm going to use my memes. I'm going to cut up. I wanna laugh. I want it to be fun. That's what I try to hold onto.”