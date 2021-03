I Tried Emma Chamberlain’s Skin-Care Line — & Here’s My Honest Review

As a millennial with breakouts and the odd patch of eczema now and again, I was intrigued by Bad Habit's promises, not to mention the snappy tagline: "skin care that's good to your skin, even when you're not." During the pandemic, many of us have become a little lax when it comes to skin, from not drinking enough water to not cleansing properly. Lately, I'm one of them. So could Bad Habit solve my skin woes?