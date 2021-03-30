I Tried Emma Chamberlain’s Skin-Care Line — & Here’s My Honest Review

If, like me, you spend the majority of your free time scrolling through TikTok, you've probably already spotted shiny new skin-care brand Bad Habit among the DIY aloe vera hair masks and skin-icing videos. Dreamed up by influencer Emma Chamberlain and available from Morphe, the collection of moisturizers, cleansers, face masks, and more is taking the internet by storm.
Reviewers aren't just swayed by the very cute packaging: The formulas and ingredients mean serious business and target specific skin concerns. Chamberlain has spoken at length about dealing with acne, so it's safe to say she has some experience with what's already out there on the market.
In the line, you'll find AHAs and BHAs (exfoliating acids, such as glycolic and salicylic acid; helpful for breakouts), peptides (proteins that repair damaged skin), hyaluronic acid (for locking in hydration), and vitamin C for brightening and protecting skin from the environment. These are just a handful of proven ingredients in the collection that dermatologists and experts always recommend for healthy, happy skin.
As a millennial with breakouts and the odd patch of eczema now and again, I was intrigued by Bad Habit's promises, not to mention the snappy tagline: "skin care that's good to your skin, even when you're not." During the pandemic, many of us have become a little lax when it comes to skin, from not drinking enough water to not cleansing properly. Lately, I'm one of them. So could Bad Habit solve my skin woes?
Ahead, I tried nine Bad Habit products — and here's my honest verdict as a beauty editor.
