Finding Your Elopement Dress — Or Outfit — Has Never Been This Easy

The steps to planning a wedding are not for the faint of heart. While some live for Excel sheets and getting down to the nitty-gritty of sketching out their dream weddings , others, like our fashion director , prefer a small intimate affair with just their loved one. If you're part of the latter group, you might be getting married at City Hall or jetting off on a vacay for a destination elopement. Either way, the question that might be ringing in your ear is, "What I'll wear?!" Lavishly decked out or small cozy nuptials, your elopement wedding dress(es) deserves the spotlight to celebrate your special day.