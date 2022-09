If you're the kind of person who loves a long, luxurious massage at your partner's hand as part of your foreplay routine, then you likely have a go-to massage oil (either in liquid or candle form). But most massage products on the market are not suitable for ingesting (and can be, in fact, dangerous to eat). So, before things can advance post-massage, you'll require a quick wipe-down. And has there ever been a less sexy word than "wipe?" Don't worry — we have the perfect solution to keep the mood going, no wipes about it.