It's time to learn about edible massage oils. Yes, they're real. Yes, you need some. Edible massage oils are perfect for someone who wants to incorporate licking, kissing, and sucking into their massage time (because what's a sexy massage without any tongue action?). Because while aromatherapy and essential oils smell delicious, they're not meant for digesting, making an upset stomach likely. Steer clear any kind of unwanted interruption with a delicious, edible massage oil, so you can transition from sexy massage into sex seamlessly.