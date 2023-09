I Live In These Sheer Underwear & Bralettes—& Love That They’re On Sale

The same is also true for the underwear, which I'm surprised actually don't roll down throughout the day or cause miserable wedgies. It also surprised me that the high-waisted cut was my favorite, but it's true. It's super comfortable and flattering. Another pro for me is the non-sheer crotch panel in all the styles. I don't think I'd be comfortable going fully sheer, and the extra protection is comforting and much appreciated.Eby's sheer underwear and bralettes have become a staple for me this summer, and I know I'll continue wearing them throughout the year when I need a no-fuss intimates set that makes me feel good. In the search of the perfect bra, there's really little more that you can ask for.