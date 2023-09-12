I Live In These Sheer Underwear & Bralettes—& Love That They’re On Sale

Super Sale Alert: Get 30% off all seamless sheer bralettes and underwear at EBY, now through September 18, no promo code needed.
Many of us are on a constant search for the best bra, and it feels like that often means having a "best bra" for every category occasion. "Bra that looks cute" can often be a totally separate category from "bra that looks good under my cute clothes," or "bra I can just wear around the house." But we have just uncovered a bralette that manages to tick multiple elusive boxes. We're here to put you on the best bralettes and underwear that are *sheer* perfection.
EBY, the intimates brand with comfort-first, size-inclusive products (including the Only Bra, which I previously reviewed and loved) offers a selection of sheer underwear and bralettes that we think should be on your radar. And right now, you can try them for less. During the Sheer Elegance Event, Eby underwear and bralettes from the Seamless Sheer Collection are on sale for 30% off. There's really no better time to cart them up and try them out for yourself.
Read on to learn more about Eby's seamless sheer intimates (that have already sold out 10 times before!) and my own review of the products. Then prepare to get your credit card out and buy them while the sale lasts until September 18.
Eby's Seamless Sheer Collection includes V-neck bralettes, high-waisted bottoms, and mid-rise briefs in a range of classic neutrals, decadent color combos, and a couple of flirty prints. Each piece is made from stretchy and supportive mesh and features a seamless slip-proof fabric along the edges that all come together to provide a no-show feel and look under clothes.
When it comes to sizing for the sheer bralettes, you can input your typical bra band and cup size and Eby will give you a letter size that fits. The current size offerings across all colors are between XS and XLDD, or up to a 40E. Meanwhile, both the sheer high-waisted and brief underwear styles are available in sizes XS through 4X. Some colorways are also available as matching sets for a lower price.
No binding, pinching, or bulging. The fabric feels divine, and I no longer spend all day fiddling straps that don't stay in place.
Steve, EBY Customer about Sheer bralette
I've been able to try several colorways of EBY's seamless sheer bralette as well as the high-waisted bottoms, briefs, and a (low-stock!) thong. And I have thoughts. Good thoughts. I got a size large in all of them, and they fit perfectly. (I typically wear a 36C in bras and L in underwear.) The seamless bralettes have become my go-to for wearing around the house (and even to sleep sometimes in lieu of a shirt on hot, humid nights) and under oversized tops.
I love that I've found a bralette that isn't too tight or too loose, doesn't dig into me shoulders or torso, doesn't cause visible bra lines, and still manages to offer some lift and comfortable compression. I'm also happy to report that the mesh is super soft, much like the slip-proof fabric that has a velvety finish.
Extremely comfortable. It's as if I'm not wearing anything at all.
Gabrielle E., Eby Customer About Sheer Underwear
The same is also true for the underwear, which I'm surprised actually don't roll down throughout the day or cause miserable wedgies. It also surprised me that the high-waisted cut was my favorite, but it's true. It's super comfortable and flattering. Another pro for me is the non-sheer crotch panel in all the styles. I don't think I'd be comfortable going fully sheer, and the extra protection is comforting and much appreciated.
Eby's sheer underwear and bralettes have become a staple for me this summer, and I know I'll continue wearing them throughout the year when I need a no-fuss intimates set that makes me feel good. In the search of the perfect bra, there's really little more that you can ask for.
