This Cloud Moisturizer Is The Dreamiest Thing I’ve Put On My Face

Ethereal couches, pillowy mattresses, downy leggings — it was only a matter of time before cloud-mania came for our beauty routines, and somehow the result is dreamier than we could've ever imagined. Meet Eadem's latest launch, the Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer.
Some necessary background info: Eadem was founded by Marie Kouadio and Alice Lin in 2018 with a mission of creating products for skin of color. What does that actually mean? The brand's guiding concept is Smart Melanin™ Beauty, a term the founders coined to refer to their mission to heavily involve women of color chemists, dermatologists, and testers to ensure effective, safe products for everyone. The result is clean, luxurious textures that are made to enhance melanated skin. (Hydroquinone, a popular skin-lightening ingredient, tops the brand's no-no list.) The brand's debut product, the Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum, was specifically formulated to address post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation in skin of color. It's a problem I am all too aware of. As a mixed-race person with olive skin, I've often experienced the frustration of a zit being replaced with a deep, reddish-brown mark. Similarly, Eadem's first moisturizer was formulated with darker skin tones in mind.
I have oily, acne-prone skin, so I already gravitate towards lightweight skin-care formulas. When I first heard of the Cloud Cushion's upcoming launch, I eagerly awaited for a tester to arrive at my doorstep. With descriptors like "plush" and "cushiony," it sounded like a perfect fit for my skin. Keep reading as I take the just-dropped formula for a winter test drive.
Eadem Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer, $58
I know I'm not supposed to judge a book by its cover, but it was really hard not to do just that in the case of this cream. The packaging honestly blew me away. The compostable outer carton was compact (i.e. not overly huge to accommodate a tiny container inside as can sometimes be the case with luxury brands), and the frosted glass jar was the perfect size to hold in one hand. (Another plus: No pump, which makes it easier to recycle.) The brand also kindly gifted me the Fufu Spoon, a stunning gold mini spatula to scoop product with. (It's $5, FYI.)
As you can see from the texture swatch above, the moisturizer is indeed cloud-like. At first, I expected a lighter, whipped texture, but wasn't mad at all that the cream was more of a richer, almost buttery feel. (This is great news for folks on the drier side.) I like to keep things relatively simple in my skin-care routine, so I used this as a day and night cream and loved it right away. It didn't break me out (woohoo), and my skin definitely felt softer and plumper with continued use. (That's the ceramides at work.) Since it made my skin feel so hydrated, it also served as a nice base for makeup and gave my complexion a healthy, dewy gleam on Zoom.
For $58, it's on the pricier end of things — and it sure feels like it. However, I tend to splurge on moisturizers and save on other steps in my routine, like a cleanser, which is on your skin for shorter periods of time, so this is in line with what I will happily spend on this vital part of my routine. Another thing to feel good about: Supporting a BIPOC woman-owned business!
Time will tell if the cream will help brighten my existing acne scars, but so far, the forecast — and my skin — is looking clear.
