This Cloud Moisturizer Is The Dreamiest Thing I’ve Put On My Face

As you can see from the texture swatch above, the moisturizer is indeed cloud-like. At first, I expected a lighter, whipped texture, but wasn't mad at all that the cream was more of a richer, almost buttery feel. (This is great news for folks on the drier side.) I like to keep things relatively simple in my skin-care routine, so I used this as a day and night cream and loved it right away. It didn't break me out (woohoo), and my skin definitely felt softer and plumper with continued use. (That's the ceramides at work.) Since it made my skin feel so hydrated, it also served as a nice base for makeup and gave my complexion a healthy, dewy gleam on Zoom.