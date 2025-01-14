All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Hand cream is something you don’t think about much — until you need it. Most do the job just fine, but a really good hand cream feels like a lifeline, offering much comfort and relief during the year’s coldest, driest months. The latest one I’m repeatedly reaching for is none other than Drunk Elephant’s Therabu Buttered Reparative Hand Cream.
Did Drunk Elephant need to make a hand cream? Probably not — but selfishly, I’m thrilled they did. As the name suggests, the texture is buttery and thick without being greasy. (My twin sister, who’s a tough critic, is already on her second tube.) Beyond softening and hydrating, I swear it’s evened out my skin tone over weeks of use. Let’s really get into it.
If you’re a Drunk Elephant stan like moi, the ingredients will look familiar: Marula butter, ceramides, and squalane, along with shea butter and oat flour for extra moisture and soothing power. The warm, soft scent comes from real vanilla extract — no fragrance or essential oils here, staying true to the brand’s “suspicious six” ethos. The best part? At $24 for a 2.5-ounce tube, it’s one of the brand’s most affordable products, easily competing with pricier luxury options.
As a self-proclaimed hand cream connoisseur, I can confirm that this one goes above and beyond. Its lipids and omega fatty acids smooth fine lines, reinforce the skin barrier and deliver long-lasting hydration. With regular use, my hands feel petal-soft, look brighter, and are better protected against winter’s wrath. In short: This tube is my new winter MVP.
If you’re like me and keep hand cream within arm’s reach — whether at your desk or on your nightstand — you’ll notice that with regular use, your hands feel petal-soft and, dare I say, visibly brighter. (I have a couple of small scars and hyperpigmentation, and after weeks of diligent use, my tone and texture look noticeably improved.) IMO, what truly sets this cream apart is its ability to lock in hydration and shield your skin from winter’s harsh elements — exactly what your hands need after everything they endure daily. A little T.L.C. goes a long way, and your hands deserve it.
