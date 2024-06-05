Remember Drunk Elephant Sunscreen? It’s Back — & Better Than Ever

I tried Drunk Elephant’s OG sunscreens around the time they first debuted, and while not terrible by any means, they truthfully, weren’t my favorite. I found the texture a little heavy for my oily, then-extremely acne-prone skin, and it had the tendency to separate when left unused for a while. The reformulated Umbras, in comparison, couldn’t be more different — and in the best way possible. The shades are warm and luminous, with no chalky cast in sight, and the lotion itself is uniform and disappears into skin. At $36 for a two-ounce tube, it is an expensive formula, but one that I lowkey think is worth the price: It’s great for both face and body — the tinted shades make my legs look like a supermodel’s, just saying — and it has a sophisticated, luminous finish that isn’t shimmery. Take it from this non-Sephora tween: If you’re going to splurge on a luxury sunscreen that keeps you glowy and protected this summer, make it this one.