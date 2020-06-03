Friends, this sense of disappointment ends today. Sure, a frock can function without hiding places, but the best ensemble is the one that’s cute, affordable, and does what you need it to do — all with pockets sewn into the side seam or patched visibly to the front. And there’s no shortage of such garments out there — you just have to know where to look. Luckily, we do; so we rounded some of the best warm-weather dresses out. And rest assured, your hands will have somewhere to go with all of these options.