Dr. Scholl’s Makes Sheet Masks For Your Feet (!)

Per the instructions, I put the Dr. Scholl's exfoliating mask , which uses alpha hydroxy acids to slough off rough skin and calluses , on dry feet and left them on for a little over an hour while I watched TV. Immediately after rinsing, my toes had a minty-cool feeling to them that was especially refreshing in this summer heat wave. Much like with Baby Foot, it took about a full week to experience some truly delightful peeling-slash-molting, which itself lasted a few days. (FYI, you're not supposed to use a callus remover or pick at the skin post-use. This was a tall order for me, a serial picker, but hold out, and the results will be worth it.)