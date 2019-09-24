Simply put, many Disney characters are a package deal. The moment you say one name, the other's follows.
That's why Disney makes for a near-bottomless font of Halloween couples costume ideas. Couples living out a fairy tale can go for the more obvious princess-inspired choices, like Cinderella and Prince Charming. But there are creative options too, for platonic duos or playful couples: Think the emotions in Inside Out, or Chip and Mrs. Potts of Beauty and the Beast.
We've gathered some of the best inspiration from real-life Halloween and cosplay costumes. All you need is some pixie dust, and you'll have a seriously magical Halloween.