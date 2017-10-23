8 Disney Halloween Costumes No One Else Will Be Wearing

The assumption that Disney movies are just for kids has been debunked. Adults are hitting theaters and streaming the animated films with the same excitement as little ones (I’ve seen Moana no fewer than four times, only once with my age-appropriate niece). We’re also choosing to dress like them on Halloween, even though Disney doesn’t pay anyone to do so. We already know that the possibilities are endless.
But let’s be honest, a lot of the Disney costumes are pretty overdone. We already know Tinker Bell is the go-to for excess highlighter and a dash of “sexy.” Cinderella and Snow White work for over-the-top elegance. But it’s time to try something different. And because Disney still hasn’t stopped fueling our imaginations with new releases every year, there are more than enough options to start with.
Try one of these instead. Bonus: none of them involve cultural appropriation!