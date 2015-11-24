11 Disney Princes Who Would Make Terrible Boyfriends

Let's be real, Disney princes were weird. Really, really weird.
If they were real people, you wouldn’t date them in a million years. Despite Disney's attempts to portray each prince as charming, romantic, and courageous, they're actually creepy, gross, and – in some cases – complete basket cases.
Don't believe us? We went back and found everything that's wrong with some of these guys, and several "heroes," who were painted as the perfect man, but turned out to be absolute creepers.
Brace yourself, we're about to ruin all your girlhood Disney prince fantasies.
If they were real people, you wouldn’t date them in a million years. Despite Disney's attempts to portray each prince as charming, romantic, and courageous, they're actually creepy, gross, and – in some cases – complete basket cases.
Don't believe us? We went back and found everything that's wrong with some of these guys, and several "heroes," who were painted as the perfect man, but turned out to be absolute creepers.
Brace yourself, we're about to ruin all your girlhood Disney prince fantasies.