Speaking of internet-famous beauty products, Baby Foot is the definition of quirky products spreading like wildfire online. If you haven't tried it out for yourself, allow us to give you a quick rundown of the foot-beautifying peel: Pop on the serum-soaked booties (basically sheet masks for your feet) and wait an hour while they absorb. Over the course of a week, behold (and dutifully document) sheets of skin flaking off your feet like a snake molting. The result: soft, sandal-ready feet.