Savvy beauty shoppers already know Dermstore is one of the most comprehensive destinations to shop expert-approved brands across skin care, makeup, and hair. And today, it's kicking off an epic summer sale ahead of Memorial Day weekend. From May 23 to May 31, you can get 20% off some of Dermstore's bestselling brands with the promo code SUN at checkout. In other words, enjoy scoring a hot deal on your favorite products. (Full price, who?)
While there are plenty of amazing items ripe for the shopping, a handful of select brands are not eligible for a discount. (To name a few: CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, T3, Josie Maran, and Supergoop!) Ahead, a smattering of the best beauty gems we're snapping up at a discount.
Since we're on the cusp of summer, it's only fitting that we stock up on SPF. This lightweight sunscreen milk is a cult fave for myriad reasons, including that it has SPF 60, a matte finish, and is acne-friendly. It's an SPF we'll be buying in bulk.
Tula's gentle yet effective formulas are suitable for all skin types, and the brand's signature gel cleanser is not one to sleep on. In addition to probiotics and prebiotics, the aptly named Cult Classic is made with turmeric, white tea, and blueberry to clarify, soothe, and brighten.
We're all a little high maintenance, so why not embrace it? This supercharged pint-size device is perfect for stimulating the facial muscles to create a toned, lifted appearance. Several R29 editors swear by it in their skincare routine; now is your opportunity to get the device for less.
Ilia's viral Super Serum Skin Tint blew up last year, and it has shown no signs of slowing down. In addition to offering SPF 40 protection, the versatile skin-care makeup hybrid bestows light, dewy coverage and hydrating, brightening benefits, thanks to ingredients like niacinamide and squalane.
Speaking of internet-famous beauty products, Baby Foot is the definition of quirky products spreading like wildfire online. If you haven't tried it out for yourself, allow us to give you a quick rundown of the foot-beautifying peel: Pop on the serum-soaked booties (basically sheet masks for your feet) and wait an hour while they absorb. Over the course of a week, behold (and dutifully document) sheets of skin flaking off your feet like a snake molting. The result: soft, sandal-ready feet.
Before the advent of buying products online, Bioderma's micellar water was often hoarded in checked luggage from people visiting French pharmacies. While we'll never turn down a trip to Paris, we're glad securing this makeup remover from across the pond is now as easy as "add to cart."
Lash serum meets mascara in LashFood's hidden-gem product, which contains rice bran and a proprietary complex to condition and lengthen natural lashes over time — all while doubling as a volumizing mascara.
I've tried countless shampoos in my career as a beauty editor, and this is one I always find myself coming back to. Not only is the scent divine (I can only describe it as expensive), but it truly takes my lob from meh to commercial-worthy. It leaves my scalp and hair feeling clean, and it adds weightless volume and insane softness with continued use.
