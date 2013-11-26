We have a confession: Thanksgiving is not the only time of year when we opt for silhouettes that hide food babies, cozy knits that happen to be great for a nap, and chic shoes that are really your favorite house slippers in disguise. These are the kind of style tricks we have on the brain about 365 days a year. But, in honor of the holiday that lets our lazy-girl freak flag fly, we couldn't be more tickled by the newest designs from Miami-based smoking-slipper pros Del Toro.
Having just spotted the adorable, illustrated pairs on Moda Operandi today, we're instantly gushing for the motifs featuring birds and bees, mice and cheese, poodles, petals, and a simple, single red balloon. Each loafer in the spring '14 collection comes with a cheeky, playful illustration that brings the classic flats to new, statement-making heights (so to speak). And, while the shoes are only available for pre-order on MO so far, it couldn't be a better time to prep ahead for the lazy/cozy/quirky essential you'll be thankful to have this spring.